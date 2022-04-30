Massihancer is capable of running these spectacular mods at 60 FPS on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 TI.

The latest installment in the series Arkham in charge of rocksteady led us to an ambitious Gotham, so big that it put us at the controls of the iconic Batmobile to tour it. Batman Arkham Knight has already served to show off the power of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 in the past, but this time modder Giulio Guglielmi (Massihancer) has gone one step further.

Massihance has added realistic reflections via Pascal Gilcher’s Reshade Ray Tracing to a 8K resolutiondynamic volumetric fog and ‘godrays’, integrating them into the existing rendering engine, extracting the position of objects in ‘Depth Buffer’, something that could only be achieved using RT or Nvidia PhysX cores.

The gradation of cinematic color, depth of field and a camera mod of the game make the game look like never before. As if all of this wasn’t impressive enough, everything is rendered in real-time at a resolution 8K and 60 FPS harnessing the power of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 TI.

As usual on PC, mods are a perfect excuse to give a second life to great games, with a surprisingly new look. If you haven’t yet faced Scarecrow, Two-Face and the rest of the dark knight’s enemies, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Batman: Arkham Knight available.

