The director of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, recently stated that his film has a small detail inspired by the videogame series Batman Arkham: the design of Harley Quinn.

While commenting on one of the new movie trailers with IGN, Gunn said that one of the first questions fans received, once his presence at the helm of the project was confirmed, was what would be the design of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Fans were hoping for a return to the original design, based on the colors red and black. If you’ve seen the trailer yourself, you’ll know that’s right: in The Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn will be incredibly classic and, for fans of the Batman Arkham video game series. Rocksteady, even familiar.

Here is James Gunn’s comment:

“I had a huge map with all of Harley Quinn’s designs over the years and in various mediums. The one I liked the most was from the Arkham video game series, so his first look in the film will be just that.“.

As you can see for yourself, Harley Quinn’s new outfit, with the exception of the biker jacket, Gunn’s personal addition, is very reminiscent of the outfit she boasted in Batman Arkham City. A great inspiration, don’t you think too?

What do you think? You too like Harley Quinn Arkham City version, or you prefer the nurse’s outfit Arkham Asylum or the gothic look in Arkham Knight?

The movie The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on August 5, 2021, while those who want Harley Quinn’s return in a video game will have to wait until 2022 for the release of Suicide Squad by Rocksteady on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Source: GamesRadar