The compilation of the three Rocksteady games about the superhero is listed for August.

Since a powerful premiere was enjoyed in 2017, Nintendo Switch has been experiencing eternal youth on a commercial level. The hybrid has not stopped accumulating bestseller, already exceeding 100 million consoles sold and dominating the different markets worldwide. So much so that, in the words of Nintendo itself, there is still Switch for a while.

Listed for August 31Therefore, it is not surprising that we see more and more companies bringing their games to Switch, even though they have been on the market for years. as collected VGCone of the most outstanding that would arrive during this summer is Batman: Arkham Collection, as it has been listed in a French store. The establishment, WTThas removed the profile from your website, but there are already screenshots of the information.

This is the store that also advanced the version of The Witcher 3 for Switch a long time ago, which would later end up being fulfilled, so the fact that it can reach a provisional date of August 31. If it is the same one that was released on PC and consoles a few years ago, this compilation would include Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight, the three bat games developed by rocksteady for Warner with all post-launch content. The delivery that would be left out would be Batman: Arkham Origins, whose managers are Warner Bros. Montreal.

Rocksteady’s latest game about the superhero is Batman: Arkham Knight, a title that we were able to analyze at the time and that we value as an outstanding finishing touch for the saga. The next one that is preparing the study keeps going from the hand of DC: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will give us control of the Suicide Squad, allowing us to put ourselves in the shoes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang.

