A fan-made video based on sequences from the series Batman: Arkham pays tribute to Kevin Conroythe actor who since the 90s has lent his voice to the Bat Man and who passed away in the past few hours.

Kevin Conroy’s death has shocked the DC character’s countless fans who have grown up with the actor’s voice since the iconic Batman: The Animated Series.

As can be seen in the montage, Conroy’s contribution to the videogame Batman created by Rocksteady Studios was fundamental, and together with Mark Hamill / Joker we were able to witness extraordinary interpretations.

The actor did not voice the character in the recent Gotham Knights, but it is unclear whether it was a specific choice or linked to his health conditions.