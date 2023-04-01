It’s hard to think about the childhood of children in the 90s without remembering dragonball and Batman, two of the most iconic animations that captivated with their addictive stories and emblematic characters. Despite the fact that these marks were very different from each other, it is interesting to know that there is an ancient reference that connects them.

In one of the episodes Dragon Ball Z, specifically in chapter 26 entitled “We only have three hours to live! Goku hurry up!” In Latin Spanish, you can find one of the strangest and little-known Easter eggs in the series: the batmobile appears discreetly, but evidencing a clear homage to the famous character from DC Comics.

In this chapter of Dragon Ball Z, Krillin, Piccolo, and Gohan are fighting Nappa, who is destroying cities for fun while waiting for Goku to arrive, per Vegeta’s request. During one of these sections of the episode, you can clearly see the batmobilealbeit with a reddish hue to better integrate with the bright color palette of Akira Toriyama’s anime series.

The inclusion of this reference to Batman in Dragon Ball Z It was the work of the animation director at the time, Nishio Daisuke. Although not much has been said about it, it is clear that Daisuke was a big fan of Batmanwho was already extremely popular around the world in 1989, the year this episode aired in Japan.

It is common that in Japanese productions, such as dragonball and one pieceare made crossovers, but the situation is different when the Western world is incorporated. With Dragon Ball Super With more and more stories being told and his manga releasing new editions, it is very likely that more such references will be found in the future. However, finding them will require careful frame-by-frame examination.

Via: comic book