The DC censors oral sex between Batman and Catwoman

DC Comics, the US comic book publisher that has given birth to some of the most famous superheroes in history, including Superman and Batman, asked the creators of the animated series Harley Quinn to eliminate an oral sex scene between the bat man and Catwoman.

To reveal it was one of the creators of the series, Justin Halpern, who a Variety he declared: “The DC told us that we absolutely could not do it, because the heroes do not do it”.

The third season of Harley Quinn, an animated series aimed mostly at an adult audience, was supposed to show an oral sex scene between Batman and Catwoman.

The publishing house, however, has imposed censorship for mostly economic reasons. “We sell toys and it’s harder to sell them if Batman gives oral sex to someone” was the explanation of the leaders of the DC.

For this reason Justin Halpern enjoys working more with bad characters, rather than superheroes. “It’s incredibly more rewarding and liberating to work with characters that are considered villains. You have greater freedom of action ”.