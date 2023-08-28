













His death happened on August 24 at the age of 67 and caused a great impact among people in the middle of the show and the fans themselves. For some time Sorkin decided to retire from the world of acting.

All because he suffered from various health problems. James Gunn, one of the current heads of DC Films, was among the first to fire her from her.

On Instagram commented ‘rest in peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped create the character so many of us love’.

Then he added ‘love your family and friends’. Certainly without Sorkin it’s possible Quinn was only in one episode of the Batman series.

The idea was that Harley Quinn would only appear in the episode Joker’s Favor 1992 Batman: The Animated Series. But the impact caused by her character and the performance of this actress was such that the public fell in love with her.

Not only did he appear again, but he was in eight episodes and returned for more in other animated series. She later made her appearance in the world of video games and later came to the movies thanks to Margot Robbie.

Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones of her. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn —Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

Actor Mark Hamill, who played the Joker in Batman: The Animated Seriesshared a message towards Arleen Sorkin on her Twitter account.

This artist commented ‘devastated to learn that we have lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly fantastic person’.

Hamill added ‘I am grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend’and finished with ‘I send my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones’.

