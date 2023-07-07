Batistuta denounced for exploiting workers on his estate in Argentina

Gabriel Omar Batistuta was denounced for “mistreatment of his employees” by the union of rural workers of Argentina (UATRE) in relation to working conditions within one of his Argentine estates. The secretary general of the union body, José Voytenco, said several workers had been found “in deplorable condition” at his Santa Fe stud farm.

Voytenco announced the legal initiative speaking to the microphones of Radio La Red in Buenos Aires explaining that “in one of the inspections carried out we found workers in situations of exploitation, poorly paid, in short, in deplorable conditions”.

Batistuta replies: “We respect union agreements, we have an occupational doctor and…”

The former Fiorentina, Roma and Inter striker defended himself on his Twitter profile: “These are the 35 houses for the use of our rural staff and their families, we build a house a year. We have invested in the school, roads, electricity and solar panels. Our workers are hired according to the law of the LCT and the statute of rural workers”.

ESTAS SON LAS 35 CASAS PARA USO DE NUESTRO PERSONAL RURAL Y SUS FAMILIARES , CONSTRUIMOS UNA CASA POR AÑO , SE INVIRTIÓ EN LA ESCUELA CAMINOS ENERGIA ELÉCTRICA Y PANTALLAS SOLARES .NUESTROS TRABAJADORES SE ENROLAN CONFORMING TO DERECHO DE LA LCT Y DEL ESTATUTO DEL PEÓN RURAL. pic.twitter.com/NYGf4qlSeP — Gabriel Batistuta (@GBatistutaOK) July 6, 2023

“We respect union agreements, we have an occupational doctor and a graduate in occupational health and safety on a permanent basis to check the conditions of the entire establishment. These photos are from today. Is all of this a violation?” concludes Batistuta.

