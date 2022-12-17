Berlin (dpa/Stats Perform)

Gabriel Batistuta, the former Argentine football player, does not hold any grudges against Lionel Messi, after he broke his own record in terms of the number of goals scored by an Argentine player in the World Cup.

Messi scored 11 goals in five World Cups, the last of which was in the World Cup “Qatar 2022”, from a penalty kick against the Croatian national team, in the match that the Argentine national team won 3-0 in the semi-finals.

This goal raised Messi’s goal tally to five goals in the current World Cup, to tie with his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, before the final match in which they will face tomorrow, Sunday.

Batistuta, who scored 10 goals in three editions, the 1994 World Cup in America, 1998 in France, and 2002 in Korea and Japan, confirmed that he was happy to see Messi, 35, break his record.

Batistuta told the Argentine newspaper, Clarin: “Messi breaks the record, this did not hurt me at all; Because I enjoyed it while I was holding it.

Leo deserves this. If anyone deserves this, it’s Messi.”

He added, “Messi is not an alien, he is a human being who plays football better than anyone else. When Messi passes you, you can’t be in pain, it just gives you pleasure.

Messi participated with the Argentine national team in the final match of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and Messi has not yet won a title in the World Cup, and stressed that tomorrow’s match will be his last chance to achieve the world title with the Tango team.

And Batistuta supports Messi to win the title after eight years of defeat against the German national team, indicating that Messi is able to lead the Argentine national team to win the title.

“I expected him to be quieter, but he plays like he is 20 years old,” Batistuta said. It’s because he’s hungry to win, he’s here to win the World Cup. This is what football needs, this is what Leo brings to the whole team.

He added, “All conditions are favorable for the Argentine national team to win the title. There is positive energy to this. For Messi and the fans too.