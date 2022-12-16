Messi reached 11 goals in the history of his participation in the World Cup, after he scored a penalty kick against Croatia in a 3-0 win in the semi-finals.

Batistuta’s statements in an interview with the Argentine newspaper “Clarin” published on Friday:

• “Messi breaking my record didn’t bother me at all because I enjoyed it while I owned it.”

• “Leo deserves it. If there is one person who should hold this record, it’s Messi.”

• “Messi is not an alien. He is a human of flesh and blood who plays better than anyone else. When he beats you, you can’t complain, he gives you pleasure.”

• “Messi exceeded my expectations in the World Cup in Qatar with 5 goals, 3 assists, and a great game in all respects.”

• “I expected him to be quieter but he plays like a young 20-year-old.”

• “Messi still has a hunger for trophies. He came here to win the World Cup. This is what football needs and this is what Leo brings to the whole team.”

On the other hand, Batistuta (35 years old), who scored 10 goals in 3 World Cups between 1994 and 2002, expressed his confidence in the ability of coach Lionel Scaloni’s team to beat France, the defending champion.

He said that Argentina has all the ingredients to win the title, as “there is a positive energy in the atmosphere that encourages winning the title for Messi and the fans as well.”