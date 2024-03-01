Forbes: recording of knocking from the sunken bathyscaphe “Titan” has been posted for the first time

On February 28, the creators of the documentary film The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute for the first time released a recording of sounds coming from the sunken bathyscaphe Titan, on board of which were British billionaire Hamish Harding, one of the richest people in Pakistan, Shahzada Dawood and his son, and submariner Paul-Henri Narjolet. Lenta.ru tells what rescuers heard during the search for the ship in the North Atlantic in June 2023.

Paired rhythmic beats can be heard on the recording

A mysterious rhythmic knock was recorded by a Canadian Air Force plane that was examining the area where the submersible disappeared. Reports about this appeared in the press on June 19, 2023 – the second day after the disaster. However, as stated in the documentary, the sound itself was recorded on the first day. It was also heard during subsequent flights.

It sounds like someone is knocking. The symmetry between these sounds is very unusual. It’s as if someone is making this knocking noise immeasurably. And the fact that it repeats itself is very strange See also Ukraine, Tajani: "Weapons from Italy? For now we are only talking about defense systems" Ryan Ramseyformer submarine captain

Experts were unable to determine exactly what they heard on the recording. US Navy Representative statedthat the sounds could have been made by one of the ships participating in the search. Former British Navy Admiral Chris Parry suggested that the sounds could have come from the wreckage of the Titanic.

According to the official version, Titan collapsed as a result of an inward explosion, that is, it actually collapsed due to enormous pressure at a depth of more than three thousand meters. A sound similar to an explosion was recorded before the submarine was reported missing.

“It exploded in a thousandth of a second. And this is probably, in a sense, very merciful. It's better than being stuck in a cold, dark, confined space for four days,” said Will Kohnen, chairman of the submarine committee of the American Society for Marine Technology.

After information about strange sounds appeared, the Internet was filled with fakes

Immediately after the search teams reported that they had recorded certain sounds in the area of ​​the sunken bathyscaphe, the Internet began appear fakes.

Many users began to post on social networks recordings allegedly obtained by the military. The sounds of sonar operation, knocking and grinding were heard on them. One such post, published on Twitter (now X), received more than 11 million views.

Representatives of the US Coast Guard had to issue an official statement saying that they had not published any audio material relating to the search for the submersible.

Titan on land before diving Photo: ABACA / Globallookpress.com

The design of the Titan bathyscaphe was criticized from the very beginning

The first dive of the device took place in 2018, and the creators assured of its complete safety and unprecedented comfort for the crew. However, the design of the bathyscaphe has been criticized since its construction. David Lockridge, who then worked at OceanGate prepared report that said the Titan had not undergone sufficient testing and posed a potential danger to passengers. OceanGate sued Lockridge and eventually fired him.

Paying passengers will not be aware of the experimental nature of the mission from a statement by David Lockridge's lawyers

Later, 38 experts, including deep sea explorers and oceanographers, sent a letter to OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush, warning that the company's approach and decision to abandon traditional expert assessment could lead to disastrous consequences.

Titan with tourists on board was supposed to descend to the remains of the Titanic

On June 18, 2023, Titan was scheduled to dive to the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic. The first information about his disappearance appeared on June 19. Then BBC journalists, citing OceanGate, reported a loss of communication with the crew 1 hour 45 minutes after the dive. At the time of its disappearance, the device was at a depth of 3,600 meters, and there were still 200 meters left to the target.

On board the device were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, as well as French explorer Paul-Henri Narjolet.

Photo: ABACA / Globallookpress.com

On June 22, search teams announced the discovery of the wreckage of the submersible. Rescuers found two parts of the underwater vehicle. The wreckage included the submarine's landing frame and rear hull. Even before this, OceanGate announced that the submarine’s crew could not be saved.