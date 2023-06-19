The Boston Coast Guard has lost contact with a submersible to deliver tourists to the sunken Titanic. According to the June 19 edition dailymail, the search for a basticaf has now begun.

How many people are on board the device is unknown. There is also no information about which private company the bathyscaphe could belong to.

According to the tabloid, excursions to the Titanic for those who want to see the sunken ship cost a significant amount. So, one of the few offering a descent to the liner, the American company OceanGate Expeditions sells tickets for $250,000.

The Titanic liner collided with an iceberg in April 1912 and sank at a depth of 3,750 meters in the North Atlantic Ocean. The crash site is located approximately 600 km from the island of Newfoundland (Canada).

In September 2022, OceanGate Expeditions released an 8K video showing parts of the Titanic. The footage shows the prow of the ship, the port anchor, the first hull, the huge anchor chain, cargo hold number one, and the solid bronze piers with precision and detail.