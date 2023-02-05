It was a two-faced experience lived by Valentino Rossi at the Bathurst 12 Hourswho saw the Doctor engaged at the wheel of the BMW M4 GT3 in the first round of the International GT Challenge of the season. A category which, moreover, had never before seen the presence of number 46 on the starting grid, moreover on a circuit never faced before by the 43-year-old from Tavullia, both with two and four wheels. Despite the difficulty of the absolute debut at Mount Panorama, Rossi still finished in sixth position final in the company of the other two members of Team WRT, namely the Belgian Maxime Martin and the Brazilian Augusto Farfus. The positive performance, however, experienced the unexpected downside shortly after the eighth hour of the race, when the nine-time world champion was even in 3rd place, and therefore in the full podium area.

What ruined the hopes of a major result was in fact a technical problem with BMW, which was forced to be brought back to the pits due to a fault in the Rear lights reported by the Race Direction. The repair operations therefore pushed the team away from the podium area, also relegating it outside the top-5. To be exact, in sixth position, the same occupied on the starting grid (obtained after two penalties inflicted on other competitors): “I think my speed and performance have been good – commented the Doctor at the end of the race – I felt comfortable with the car, very nice to drive, but during the race we needed a bit more pace, especially in the heat. We could have made it into the top fivebut overall it was a good race, and having been the first experience, it was very positive”.

After the Bathurst round, the International GT Challenge will be back on track again this month from 23 to 25 February, this time for the 9 Kyalami Hours, in South Africa. An event in which Rossi, however, will not participate. To see the number 46 back on track, we will have to wait for 22 and 23 April, when the BMW driver will take to the track at Monza for the first test of GT World Challenge Europe.