Surprises, confirmations and fears in the fourth and final session of free tests of the Bathurst 12 Hours, the first round of this season’s International GT Challenge. The Italian-Swiss set the absolute best time Raphael Marciellowith the number 999 of the Mercedes-AMG able to stop the clock in 2:03.9958, moreover the only one on the track to have broken down the two minutes and four seconds barrier. A result, the one achieved by the reigning ADAC GT Masters champion, which however took a back seat due to the frightening accident that took place around the corner The Chaseand that he saw as an unfortunate protagonist Keith Kassulke.

Midway through the session, the FX Racing MARC II V8 driver suffered a mechanical failure just as he was approaching the braking point, with the car going full speed over the curb. Because of this contact, the car literally took off, falling back against the protective barriers on the roof. At first, the rescuers who arrived at the crash site feared serious consequences for the pilot, who miraculously managed to save himself by communicating immediately and regularly with the marshals and the rescue teams. Transported to the medical center, the organizers of the event later issued a comforting statement about Kassulke’s condition: “Following the accident that occurred during Stage 4 of the LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour – it is read – Keith remained conscious throughoutcommunicating with recovery teams e without sustaining serious injury“.

Because of this episode, the session was immediately terminated. However, the suspension of track activity did not cancel the great performance of Valentino Rossi. In the new and special classification reserved for Bronze Driversthe Doctor established the best time in 2:05.448 in free practice 2, overtaking the competition from Brad Schumacher (son of Ralf) and Kenny Habul. A result that was by no means obvious for the BMW number 46, making his absolute debut in the category and, above all, on the Bathurst circuit, where he had never competed, not even in his long career in the MotoGP world championship.