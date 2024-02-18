Bathurst show

Evolution of the race and crazy finish in the Bathurst 12 Hourthe first event of the Intercontinental GT Challenge 2024. In fact, those who climbed onto the top step of the podium were Laurens Vanthoor, Ayhancan Güven and Matt Campbellthe team's trio Manthey EMA behind the wheel of Porsche 992. Drivers less suitable for the final success, having served two Drive Throughs which seemed to have distanced them from the possibility of triumphing. Instead, the numerous Safety Cars, the rain and the change of strategies allowed them to recover ahead of Mercedes and Audi. A podium which therefore does not include Team WRT of Valentino Rossi and Raffaele Marciello, 5th due to a late overtaking attempt by Maxime Martin which almost resulted in a contact.

Race report

Starting as usual at dawn in Australia and with Sheldon van der Linde's BMW starting from pole position, the history of the Bathurst 12 Hours experienced upheavals approximately six hours after the green light. In fact, it was the rainresponsible for Ben's entry onto the track 10 Safety Cars and numerous changes in strategies. Once the Bathurst track had dried, the precipitation returned in the final part of the race, for a sensational finish to say the least.

With the last Safety Car returning to the pit lane half an hour from the checkered flag, Matt Campbell he managed to take the lead by pulling away from his opponents. A completely unexpected episode, especially if you consider that the Porsche 992 of the Manthey EMA team had to pay for two Drive Throughs: the first in the seventh hour, for a pit stop made under the minimum time, and the second, shortly after, for having served the penalty under the Safety Car regime. However, it was precisely the safety car that allowed Porsche not to move away from the leadership, recovering the lost positions and taking the victory ahead of the Gounon's Mercedes, finished 2nd together with his teammates Habul and Stolz and defending against the final attack Evans. A failed overtaking attempt by the latter, with an error that allowed Audi to Haase (with Talbot and Kelvin van der Linde) to finish on the podium, but not only that. The move also cost Martin's #46 BMW dearly, as it attempted to take advantage of the chaos generated by Evans almost collided, finishing in fifth position. A situation that canceled a good podium chance for the car shared with Valentino Rossi and Raffaele Marciello, both protagonists of a good performance. Speaking of the WRT team, it is finally worth highlighting the withdrawal of the crew made up of Sheldon van der Linde, Vanthoor and Weerts, the latter hit by a lapped car.

Bathurst 12 Hour 2024 – Order of Finish (Top-10)