Trial begins in the retrial of the “bathtub murder”. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Did Manfred Genditzki spend 13 years in prison for a murder that never happened? In the retrial of the so-called bathtub murder, even the public prosecutor’s office now has doubts.

Munich – In the retrial for the so-called bathtub murder in Rottach-Egern, the public prosecutor’s office is demanding an acquittal for the accused Manfred Genditzki. He had been in prison for around 13 years for the alleged crime. The state treasury is obliged to compensate Genditzki for this, said public prosecutor Michael Schönauer.

The 62-year-old, who worked as a caretaker in the residential complex of the dead, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Munich II Regional Court in 2010. According to the conviction of the jury, in October 2008 he had hit the elderly woman on the head in her apartment in Rottach-Egern in Upper Bavaria after a dispute and then drowned in the bathtub. He has always denied the allegations.

After two revisions, the judgment finally became final. After years of fighting Genditzki, the case was reopened – which is extremely rare. In the new procedure, experts had now been heard who exonerate the man who had been imprisoned for years from the point of view of his defense.

“We expect an acquittal,” Genditzki’s defense attorney Regina Rick said at the beginning of the trial. She assumes that the old lady simply had an accident and cracked her head when she fell into the tub. The verdict could come this Friday (July 7th). dpa