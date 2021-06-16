Bathing You can swim on the new beach of Sompasauna, but considerable rubbish was found on the seabed: “The club is not responsible for the safety of the beach”

The hobby diver examined the safety of the beach and cleaned up the scrap he found.

Diver examined the swimability of the future location of Sompasauna on Monday. A lot of debris was found in the water, but according to the Sompasauna Society, you can swim on the beach.

Helsinki’s Sompasauna will be available at the end of June departure passports from Kalasatama and then moves to a new destination in Hermanninranta.

The waterworthiness of the water has been uncertain, as the area has previously had industrial activities such as the Kyläsaari waste incineration plant. Members of the Board of the Sompasauna Association Tuomas Tannerin and Keijo Lehikoinen however, according to the water is suitable for swimming.

“At least with these prospects, you can swim there, but the club is not responsible for the safety of the beach,” says Lehikoinen.

According to him, for example, a pier and swimming ladders have been planned for the beach. The beach deepens quickly at Sompasauna, and the water is already more than two meters deep, just a few meters from the shoreline.

Lehikoinen says that the quality of the water has not been discussed separately with the city, but mainly with foreign objects at the bottom of the sea.

Indeed, the recreational diver found a considerable amount of scrap at the bottom, such as a piece of site fence and part of an old wreck. Lehikoinen says that he took a piece from a 19th-century ship to the National Board of Antiquities.

The diver removed all the objects he found from the sea, but Lehikoinen hopes the city will still investigate the safety of the beach.

“The goal is to make this a really safe and good beach,” he says.

The last steams at the current location of Sompasauna will be thrown on Midsummer’s Day, after which the sauna will be moved to a new destination. According to Lehikoinen, the transfer may cause a small break in the operation of the sauna.

“It can have all sorts of things to do, but let’s hope the break is short.”

Sauna can not be in its new location for a very long time, as the construction of the southern part of Hermanninranta will possibly start already in 2024. Before that, the sauna may have to be changed again.

The current Kalasatama sauna will have to be stopped by the city’s decision, as the southernmost tip of Sompasaari, Nihti, will be built in August.

