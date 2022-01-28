They notice a dog in trouble under their house and decide to go downstairs to check: what they have discovered is disconcerting.

The world can be really cruel at times, but luckily there are so many angels who, when faced with someone who needs help, would never be able to back down. This young couple engaged, for example, when she spotted one little dog in trouble on the street, she decided they absolutely had to help her. The story of this rescue went viral on Imgur.

It was Sunday morning and this young engaged couple was getting ready to leave the house on errands. They were on the balcony of their house, when looking towards the street they saw a lonely puppy lying on the garden.

At first the boy thought that he was there together with his owner, but looking around no one was to be seenso he decided to go down and check.

When he was close enough he saw that the poor dog was covered in fleas And ticks and that she was terribly thin.

The young man ran into the house, took some food andwater and came back down to offer them to the puppy. He also took the dirty laundry baskethe put it in there and got it brought into the house.

The little hairy accepted food, but not water. Whenever she tried to eat or drink something, he was throwing up everythingdespite the fact that he needed to refresh himself.

The puppy at the vet

After a couple of medical baths with anti flea shampoo, who freed the dog from all parasites, the two young men expected her condition to improve. But she obviously had something wrong with her stomach. She kept eating, drinking and throwing up all shortly after. So they decided to take her to the vet.

The doctor made abitter discovery. The puppy had a stomach blockage caused by some unknown reason. To find out, she had to operate on her, but she told the boys that the positive result of the surgery was not at all obvious.

However, the couple had taken that ball of fur too much to heart. And even though they couldn’t afford to pay for the surgery, they ultimately chose to continue the same.

After a few days of apprehension, the vet clinic called them telling them that the operation was successful. Her puppy had plastic stuck in her stomach that was literally killing her.

Days will pass before the dog returns to 100% of its strength, but thanks to the love of her new human parents, we are sure that will be able to overcome everything.