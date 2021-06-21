Bathing People at risk of drowning are not always able to communicate their distress – HS lists ways to spend a safe beach summer

When swimming, the child should stay between the adult and the beach, at arm’s length, says Niko Nieminen, a communications expert at the Finnish Swimming Education and Lifesaving Association.

IN THE HEAT people head in large numbers to the beaches and the waterfront.

Then the risk of accidents also increases.

Rescuing a person at risk of drowning is made difficult by the fact that a person in need is unable to report his or her distress. When swimming, it would be good to have at least one acquaintance who can observe the situation.

In particular, children should stay swimming between the beach and an adult, preferably at arm’s length, reminds the Finnish Swimming Education and Lifesaving Association’s communications expert Niko Nieminen.

“Leave the phones and books for other moments and give the kids time.”

According to Nieminen, it can be concluded from a few signs that everything is not right for the swimmer.

“It may seem like a person relying on water is climbing an invisible ladder up in the water. The movement is uncontrolled. Sometimes the head is on the surface and sometimes below the surface. ”

If the swimmer’s situation is any doubt, one should dare to ask if everything is okay.

“If a person does not respond, one should know how to act safely and promptly.”

HRAP memory rule helps to act in a rescue situation.

H means alarm.

“While the rescue situation can be frightening, the least you can do is call the emergency center.”

R means calming.

“Let’s take a couple of deep breaths and get oxygen to the brain. The rescuer is told that help is coming. It gives a sense of security and strength for a short time to come. ”

A stands for assistive device. It can be, for example, a lifebuoy, a canister or a cane found on the beach. It would be good if the aid floats.

According to Nieminen, all too often you hear about situations where a drowning person has been rescued without aid. In this case, there is a danger that the rescued person in panic will push the rescuer under water.

“Then there are two easy things to save.”

The principle of least risk should be taken into account in the rescue mission: one should not be put to life in the rescue mission.

The last point is P, or salvation.

“Whenever possible, save from dryness. If you have to go into the water, remember the aid. ”

EVERY should realistically assess their own swimming skills, Nieminen reminds.

According to the latest research, 76 percent of sixth-grade children are able to swim.

According to the Nordic definition, a person is able to swim if, after falling into deep water with his head underwater, he is able to swim 200 meters continuously after reaching the surface, of which 50 meters is on his back.

You should swim on the beaches inside the area bounded by the buoys. It is advisable to swim along the beach so that your feet reach the bottom if necessary.

In Finland about 100 to 150 people drown each year. About a third of them take place while swimming and a third when boating.

About half of the drownings occur under the influence of alcohol.

“It would be remembered that if you are drunk, you stay out of the water. Not going on a boat or swimming. ”

Nieminen lists three most important things for safe midsummer by the water: when swimming, children are kept at arm’s length from an adult, swimming and boating are not drunk, and life jackets are worn.