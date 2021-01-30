If they sent us from this newspaper we would demand a salary increase outside the parity of 50%, compensatory francs, home office forever and the “gold” plan of the best prepaid.

The facts:

He looks you in the eye like few people can and proposes something that no one else ever does in your fucking life:

“Are we going to kayak?”

It deserves a microscopic quota of suspense for reflection before the answer arrives, the gesture or whatever it takes to finish giving one of those “Yes” moving and unsurpassed that come from the entrails flambéed with the fine herbs of the best barbecue in the world.

One who was born, lives and reproduced between buildings where the sun is only reflected in the windows, listens to the globetrotting offer and I couldn’t help but smile.

“At first, going into apnea for fear of losing five years of life in one minute, we breathe with difficulty.” photo MARCELO CARROLL.

“Yes, I swear”.

This is not an adventure tour. Perhaps it is something that in a future language can be called “indecisive limit experience.”

We are eating in a restaurant in Zona Norte, Martínez height. A world without food would take away any kind of initiative. Malloy’s the place is called. We missed the poor quality of the spanglish ninth.

Agile protocol: line, gel alcohol, calm waitresses, thousands of tables to sit on. Five minute wait. Arrive early, a success. The huge dining room is one of those places where one has the irrepressible desire to order fish.

They place us on a terraced balcony facing that river that you always look askance, thinking of a morbid drawn and anti-climax cardboard. From our perspective, however, things are a little more tempting than the yellow beaches of the City Government.

It is the framework that surrounds the initial question, just a sub-plot of what we will experience. If this is not adventure tourism, much less aspires to be an attempt by the 1001 walks to do before you die.

“Let’s go now.”

We asked for the account. The 38 degree temperature is the subject of conversation as the sun plummets Mexican-style over our subway combination heads. 25 minutes from home, kayak. Holiday atmosphere. January 24, 2021: our independence day.

You know that obviously you can live without a kayak. But you think about it for the first time in pseudo-philosophical terms: not knowing each other, or knowing each other only a little and being nothing more than a simple parasite made of influences that make you believe that you have achieved some idea of ​​your own. And not even: it is a phrase from Vila-Matas.

But it turns out that it is kayaking against all the normal difficulties of life. An irresponsible, careless and gratuitous child whose flip flops are too big. That is what we become.

Oh, epiphany. They must be the famous “little things” of Serrat. That of the minimal sensations that are lived intensely. Here we go with the barefoot baquiana marching with her Californian style and Hang ten.

How beautiful everything useless!

In the immediate area of ​​the restaurant, separated by a wire and nothing else. Here and now. We ask: 600 pesos for the individual canoe. The kayak is the closest thing to that. Is kayak written with “k” both times?

As in movies with a different point of view, this could be narrated in a kaleidoscopic way and the images would be as inseparable as they were antagonistic. For her, a kind of amphibious girl with certain human characteristics, water sports are equivalent to hot dogs and coke from the field. A trivial event. He talks about the kayak properly, explains the paddle, details the aluminum fiber.

What if pollution is an invention so that Zona Norte is not filled with Carlitos Tévez? Illustrative photo: pixabay.

We scribble this trying not to fall into the metropolitan life that makes everything can be seen as a safari. It costs, we are warning it.

This goes on like this:

She climbs into the kayak like a lone ranger. Now we are anywhere. One would say, “about 500 meters from the coast.” The river is a carpet that unrolls as we go, each one in his canoe. Not her, but in our case it is the first time in our sinister river every day. At first, going into apnea for fear of losing five years in a minute, we breathe with difficulty, knowing that inhaling any glue must be an avoidance in the face of such an exploration.

Now we observe the chronicler from the outside, wherever he is. “This is the damn polluted river,” the madman must think. He must theorize while rowing agitated by his clerical ways. And he row evenly showing that he is a fast learner. We don’t really know what he’s doing here. Much less could we imagine what it will do shortly.

– Shall we jump? She suggests.

-To the river??

-Yes.

-It can?

“I’m hot,” he says.

-But it can?

-I can.

-And if the Prefecture comes?

–Hahaha, silly, I fuck myself …

It is thrown inviting us to have faith in its bad taste.

-Is it warm?

-Re.

– Are you standing there?

-Yes.

-Can you step on the bottom?

-Obvious! I’m stepping on it.

-Beware of twisted irons …

-There are sand.

-It must be full of broken bottles.

-Sand.

-You’re screwing me …

She had dropped out of the kayak with the grace of Gena Rowlands passed out, combining parody of inert body with myth of sewage and menacing. Title of Chronicle: Sirena dies after breathing in the rottenness of the Río de la Plata.

We couldn’t see it from our kayak. Two seconds, three. Desperate seconds, until Linda Blair’s head pops into The Exorcist and lights up asking us with a hoarse voice.

It will have to be done. Be empathetic. There is no choice but courage. That means remembering the old roller coaster of the Ital Park or the time we fell off a bunk bed at 12 years old.

To all this, while we distrust, she swims in the direction of a yacht from where a typical family, like Messi’s, jumps headlong into the water. If they are thrown from a yacht, how not to do it from a kayak.

Plafff !! (Is onomatopoeia understood?).

We are already in the water. The unknown dimension of the “river” to dry, as they call it in the jurisdiction. The warm water tending to hot. January 24, 2021 at …

-What time is it?

–Ehhh? -she.

-Nothing nothing.

Kind 15 PM, we imagine. Time not recommended by dermatologists. Just in case we have the shirt on. Liberator down. Eight blocks past the railroad tracks there is more than a restorative relief. Perplexity in a low voice: what need to go to Mar del Plata or the gothic beaches of the Buenos Aires government?

The wounded, sordid and aberrant river is the one that is providing us with a different and ignored sensitivity for decades. The sand under your feet and suddenly you realize that now you are breathing normally, as on any shore of Valeria del Mar.

We swam in the river and wrote 72 hours later, alive and well. photo MARCELO CARROLL

We swam in the river and wrote this 72 hours later, alive and well, having returned from Chinese and being as human as last week.

Stand up, do the vertical, play until you forget the kayaks and give them to some kids to entertain themselves for a while. We note in the notebook: “The river greeted us like glorious pirates and returned us to port with honors and treasures.”

We call him Caesar. César Litvak, a friend of the newspaper, a resident of Zona Norte. We tell him everything trying to keep the grace of our companion: near the coast of Martínez – appropriate to place it like that? -, the water as if it were a solid. We told him about the first time, about the kayak, about the sand that you stepped on at the bottom.

-I never got into Says Caesar.

WhatsApp to Gabriela. Neighbor psychologist who lives nearby.

-Did you ever get in?

-Not in any way. I live five blocks from the river but I am very urban. I walk the river by the side. I don’t swim or paddle.

We thought together: What if pollution is an invention of these surroundings so that Zona Norte does not fill up with Carlitos Tévez?

“It’s very likely,” Gabriela teaches. My neighbors are capable of anything as long as they do not surround themselves with Carlitos Tevez.

Pause. Silence on a wooden deck. Full senses, reduction of needs, tender awareness of revolution, Uruguayan face. Around, seaside nudity without falling into defiant displays. Beach menu: shrimp, green ice cream, fries.

-Is hot -she says.

Actually, it interrupts the rambling, but it would be impolite of us, especially in the case of someone so practical, an action freak who only speaks what is fair and necessary.

-Yes, very hot.

-Let’s go to the water? He suggests kindly.

–Aren’t we taking chances?

–I bathe to kitesurf, kayak, enjoy the summer, nature, the outdoors … -He says.

-But…

-I never had accurate information that it was badly contaminated. Let’s go?

-Yes please.