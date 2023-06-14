The residents and bathers of the beach of Cala Reona, in the area of ​​Cabo de Palos, are constantly being startled by the discharges of water from the treatment plant. Just over a month after the Cartagena City Council relocated the outfall of that wastewater treatment plant on the seabed, for the third time in two years, and removed the broken pieces, the City Council has had to close this bathroom stretch of coast due to the spillage of fecal waters.

Civil Protection placed red flags on the sand and a sign with the message “Beach temporarily closed to the bathroom. By instructions of the Ministry of Health (sic), the beach will reopen when the water quality levels are recovered. In a statement, the City Council explained this Tuesday: “The theft of a two and a half kilometer long cable, at dawn last Sunday, which served the control building of the La Manga-Sur treatment plant (EDAR), It affected the building of the systems that regulate the purification processes and caused an abnormal operation of the wastewater treatment.

“Until Sunday morning the fault was repaired” by Hidrogea, “the WWTP carried out a deficient purification, as has been reflected in the provisional results of the analyzes of the General Directorate of Public Health (of the Ministry of Health) after the incident in Cala Reona”, they indicated.

The closure will continue “until the new analyzes certify the return of the water output to normal values,” they added. And sources of all solvency confirmed to THE TRUTH that the contamination is due to fecal coliforms. The Consistory denounced the facts before the Civil Guard.

Meanwhile, eight neighborhood, environmental and business associations insist that the City Council and Esamur, an entity of the Autonomous Community, must urgently and provisionally repair the outfall. Before the disagreement between these organizations about who should build the new discharge tube, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation assumed the project. In April, he tendered his writing.

Neighbors, emissary and Prosecutor’s Office



The City Council denounced Esamur for its refusal to undertake the renewal of this infrastructure, work that the CHS, which belongs to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, will ultimately take over. In April, it put out to tender the drafting of the project for this discharge pipe for treated water and the expansion and modernization of the treatment plant.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office is keeping an investigation open on alleged wastewater discharges in this coastal area of ​​the Region of Murcia, as well as in other parts of the Mediterranean around La Manga.