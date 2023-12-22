Rimini moves forward on its own. In the absence of national legislation regulating the assignment of state maritime concessions expiring on 31 December, in accordance with the European Bolkestein directive on free competition, the Municipalities begin to do their own thing. It's like this for Rimini, the first seaside destination in Italy for tourists, where the municipal council approved the policy act that regulates public evidence for 2024.

“While Rome remains at a standstill, the Municipalities are forced to run, alone”, comments the municipal administration of the Romagna capital, which also recently presented the beach plan with new rules for the use of the coast. The start of the procedure that will lead to the banning of the beaches allows the municipal administration to “defer the expiry date of the concessions currently in place for the time necessary to call the tenders, making use of the postponement year” for objective difficulties ' provided for by law 118/2022, the so-called Draghi competition decree”. Practically, nothing changes for the next summer season, the dealers will probably remain the same. The tenders will be made during 2024 and new beach establishment managers should be selected in view of the 2025 beach season.

The Rimini coast is an endless expanse of sunbeds and umbrellas. Approximately 16 kilometers of beach which includes 470 concessions including establishments, sports associations and other types. To undertake this initiative while waiting for the implementing decrees, and after a discussion with the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Municipality resorted to an ad hoc technical table whose work lasted months.

“To arrive at this provision, the administration – continues the note – made use of the support of high profile consultants, necessary in consideration of the sensitivity of the topic and able to provide the offices with a compass to orient themselves in an undefined regulatory context and confused, in an anoxia of information and indications from the Government”. Among the requirements that will be evaluated are the technical, professional and financial capacity of the concessionaire, as well as the employment implications, environmental sustainability and the suitability of the interventions proposed by the aspiring concessionaires with the landscape.