A terrible drama occurred at a bathing lake in Mannheim (Baden-Württemberg). A girl (8) drowned on Saturday evening.

Mannheim – A DLRG rescue diver found the eight-year-old under the surface of the lake on Saturday evening. “Immediately initiated resuscitation measures were unsuccessful,” said the police on Sunday. The girl died a little later in a clinic.

The mother had previously dialed the emergency number after she had not seen her daughter at Mannheim’s Vogelstangsee for a long time, according to the police. She reported the eight-year-old missing. The police say they are investigating the exact circumstances. Among other things, an autopsy of the child should provide more information about the circumstances of death. (dpa / ml)

