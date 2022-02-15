Bathing, anger and disappointment in the Levant after the decision of the CDM to tender the concessions from 2024

Sestri Levante – A few hours after the decision of the Council of Ministers to tender the state concessions from 1 January 2024, the representatives of the Riveria di Levante sector are not there. Assobalneari Tigullio he speaks of “shameful behavior”, and guarantees that “the matter does not end there”.

The national president Fabrizio Licordari argues that “the decision sounds like a mockery.” Alessandro Riccominipresident of Cna Balneari Liguria, reminds us that most of the bathing establishments are family-run businesses: “We are about to face a new season, we should be fully protected”.