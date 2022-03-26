Dubai (Union)

The Japanese horses opened their balance on the evening of the Dubai World Cup, when the horse “Pathrate Lion” of Hero Racing Limited, under the supervision of Yoshito Yahagi and led by Ryosi Sakai, won the second half of the “Godolphin Mile Championship”, with a prize of one million dollars, after an exceptional performance, and he had the speed to lead From the first gate, set the pace in order to give way to him in the straight line.

The course of the race came in favor of the champion from the beginning, and throughout the course of the race he remained alone in the lead, with a difference from the rest of the horses, and everyone is waiting for the opportunity to catch up with the champion, but their attempts failed despite the strenuous efforts they made.

“Batherat Lyon” managed to outperform “Desert Wisdom” by Hassan Saleh Al Hammadi, under the supervision of Ahmed Al-Shamili and led by Adri de Fries, while Godolphin representative “Storm Damage” came in third, under the supervision of Saeed bin Suroor and led by Christoph Somio. The champion cut the race distance in 1: 36:03 min.