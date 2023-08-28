Home page World

Johannes Welte

The bathers were rescued from the water in front of Scopello with motor boats. © OPSA Croce Rossa Italiana/Facebook

The heat wave is still causing severe forest fires in southern Europe – especially in Italy. Holidaymakers in Sicily were trapped in a bay by the fire.

Scopello – The rocks of Scopello with the old tuna factory, the Tonnara, in the extreme north-west of Sicily was previously an insider tip for Italy fans. On the terrace of the historic walls you could sunbathe, enjoy drinks and get into the water. Even from land, moraines could be observed in the clear waters, waiting for their prey. The wildly romantic ridge of the Zingaro National Park towered behind the sea. A small village with kiosks, cafes and souvenir shops invited you to stroll.

Italy: Dramatic videos – bathers rescued from the beach with motor boats from forest fires

The forest fires raging in Sicily turned the whole mountain and its banks into an inferno on Sunday (27 August 2023). A hot wind fanned the flames: there is a Scirocco, a storm from the Sahara that has caused temperatures in nearby Palermo to climb to 39 degrees in the shade.

Italy: Fire turns holiday paradise into an inferno

The situation on the Tonnara was particularly dramatic. Two hundred people were surprised there by the flames, which the Scirocco suddenly drove from the mountain to the shore. The fire cut off the way to the south, to the north there is only a footpath, to the west was only the burning mountainside. The holidaymakers tried in panic to flee the flames, reports blogsicilia.it.

The old fishing village of Scopello in north-western Sicily, once a postcard idyll. © via imago-images.de

Holidaymakers jumped into the sea in a panic – Coast Guard posts video of the rescue

Some were able to board boats anchored at the Tonnara, while others swam in panic to escape the flames. There they were rescued by other private boats, and the Coast Guard also drove into the area. The Maritime Authority’s CP 719 patrol boat from nearby Castellammare del Golfo alone took 40 refugees, no one was injured. But the old Tonnara burned down completely, as did some holiday homes in the area.

Italy’s south continues to burn – 36 fires rage in Sicily

A total of 36 fires raged in Sicily on Sunday, with hardly any region spared. To fight the fires, foresters, civil defense and fire brigade are on duty at dozens of sources of fire. In Trapani, the airport was closed due to heavy smoke. The prospects for rain are slim in Sicily in the coming days. It stays quite warm, after all, the Scirocco should die down. Even before that, the coast of Italy burned. At the end of July, the mistral wind caused major problems.