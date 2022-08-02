Galina shows how she still gets her daily portion of seawater. Perky she walks on the wooden quay of the southern Ukrainian seaside and port town of Odessa to a bucket tied to the railing with rope. She throws the bucket into the Black Sea, raises it and throws the water over her head. Next to Galina (60) the stairs to the sea are closed with a white ribbon: swimming is not allowed due to sea mines.

After all, the Black Sea is also the battlefield, full of Russian and Ukrainian naval mines, which pose a threat to bathers and grain shipping. This week, for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, a grain ship left Odessa. The shipping route would have been cleared of mines. Ukraine has dug explosives on the beach in Odessa to prevent a Russian invasion from sea.

In addition to the swimming ban, the beach in the seaside resort is therefore cordoned off with red and white ribbons. In the sand are red signs with a skull and in Ukrainian and Russian: dangerous mines! Yet Ukrainians find their ways to enjoy the sun and swim in the sea, sometimes with fatal consequences.

Instead of the beach, the wooden decking on the quay is the place to bake in wartime. Galina is lying there with ‘beautiful’ Jim – black-and-white striped swim briefs, even brown, partly because of the standing sun, his hair is neatly combed in a part. Along the quay by the sea, about a hundred compatriots are sunbathing among the fishermen.

The Odessites have this place to themselves. In wartime, no tourist comes to Odessa, traditionally loved by Ukrainians and Russians as a holiday destination. Beach bars are half full or closed in the evenings. Hotels are barely filled. A boy from a newsagent looks bored at his phone in the shadows. Now that no one visits and cares for the beach, to the amazement of the local residents, green bushes grow on the sand.

When war broke out, Odessa braced itself for the arrival of the Russian army. Statues were packed with sandbags for protection, the famous opera house closed its doors and residents left the city. But the Russians did not come. As a result, Odessa is breathing a little again. Singing is heard from the opera house, food is served on terraces, and there is cycling and running. A local beer brand has the motto ‘Proudly brewed in a free Ukraine’.

The beach in Odessa has been cordoned off.

Photo Kostyantyn Chernichkin



Not everything is as old as it used to be. The center is still largely deserted, windows are boarded up and you can’t visit the famous Potjomkin stairs, because they are closed. Nightclubs in the center are closed.

Some take a dip

Yet there is still celebration. A wedding is held in a beach bar. ‘Slava Ukraini!, Geroim Slava!‘ [Glorie aan Oekraïne! Glorie aan de helden!]the traditional Ukrainian battle cry resounds from the frenzied throats on the dance floor.

While officers walk around to prevent people from swimming in the sea, Jim (44) watches as Galina – born and raised in Odessa – throws the bucket into the sea for a second time. “Swimming is prohibited,” he says, “but the police are not always present and you can easily enter the water. I do it myself too.” “Taking risks is part of life”, a friend agrees with a smile.

Behind them, first a man and then a woman crawl under the white ribbon, go down the stairs and dive into the sea. Both don’t want to say anything when they’re out of the water and let the sun dry them out.

They survived their swim. But there are certainly deaths among swimmers who hit a sea mine. Well-known is the story of the man who celebrated his fiftieth birthday, went swimming in Odessa and hit an explosive device. He perished. Ukrainian media recently reported three other deaths and two injured in and around Odessa from naval mines.

It is healthy. I can’t live without sea water Galina (60), beachgoer in Odessa

Serhi Bratchuk, spokesman for the regional military administration, is guessing at the reasons why people go for a swim or go to the beach. A few weeks before the death of the fifty-year-old man, someone also died from a sea mine, he says in green camouflage clothing in front of a government building. “Everyone was talking about it in Odessa: why are you doing this with all these warnings. That should have been an example for that year-old man.”

Bratchuk (50) warns swimming enthusiasts on his Telegram channel about the danger of drifting sea mines. This can be due to a storm or because they are old and worn out. The municipality has deployed additional officers and vigilantes to prevent people from taking a dip or going to the beach. “If we have won the victory, everyone can go back to the beach. Now the goal is to protect the people.”

A bather sits next to the ribbon that cordons off the beach in Odessa.

Photo Kostyantyn Chernichkin



The unfortunates know what they are doing, according to the municipal spokesperson. They see the warning signs, clear blockages, climb over the fence. “They don’t do that by accident,” he says dryly.

People think you can see mines, he says, but they’re wrong. “You have different kinds, against ships, landing craft and soldiers. For the latter, you have mines that are too small to see directly.”

Even without the floating sea bombs, he would prefer the beach to be cordoned off at the moment. “Don’t think about it if the beach is full of hundreds, thousands of people and the Russians throw a rocket at it.” His words echo the next day, when Russia attacks the port of Odessa with missiles. Three days later, the popular resort town of Zatoka, nearly 60 kilometers west of Odessa, is under Russian fire.

Odessa is not itself without sea and beach, confirm Fyodor (47) and Yulia (48) Cherenkov. They lie on the quayside on a blue cloth, between them a cucumber, tomatoes and nepfeta for the homemade Greek salad. “It’s a shame we can’t swim. People who do miss the water, are drunk or don’t believe the news.”

Further on, Galina again throws the full bucket of seawater over herself. She does this every day, she says elated and dripping with water. “It makes you healthy, reduces the stress of war. I cannot live without seawater.”