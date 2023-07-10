Home page World

The family who died in the accident may have overlooked the red flag: there are no stewards on the beach at Vilë Bashtova. (Iconic image) © Pond5/Imago

Two children and their father are dead. The three were swept away by the current on the Adriatic coast. Other bathers could still hear them screaming, but they were too late.

Tirana/Munich – A family from Tirana’s trip to the Adriatic Sea ended in tragedy. A 50-year-old man and his two sons, aged 13 and 15, drowned in the Mediterranean Sea off Albania on Sunday (July 9). They apparently died trying to save each other from the ocean currents, writes abcnews.de.

Accordingly, the 13-year-old was first caught by the current and driven far out to sea, his 15-year-old brother and father swam behind and got into trouble themselves.

“In a moment, someone screamed and tried to get out,” a witness told the paper. Vacationers on the beach of Vilë Bashtova tried in vain to help the family. “Some of us saw something was wrong and went into the sea. Then we saw three people floating. I wasn’t alone, there were many people there, including a nurse. And they all fought,” he continues. Another explains: “We tried to do our best.”

But the swimmers didn’t make it. Despite attempts at resuscitation, the two children and their father died. The young people are said to have shown signs of life. According to ABC News, their bodies are in the coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of death. Nothing is known about the mother of the teenagers.

No lifeguards on the Mediterranean beach: the media are demanding more protection for bathers

There are no lifeguards or coastguards on Vilë Bashtova beach, only unmanned towers. The red flag was blown there on Sunday, but nobody was there to pass the warning on to the family, who apparently did not hear the signal. ABC News suspects the tragedy could have been avoided otherwise. “The water is very shallow in this part of the Mediterranean where it is difficult to drown. But still, the presence of lifeguards is crucial, as was the case in today’s case,” says ABC journalist Leonidha Musaj.

Fatal swimming accidents are also increasing in Germany, mainly in lakes and rivers. The DLRG complains that fewer and fewer children can swim well. In Albania, observers criticize that due to growing tourism, remote sea locations where there are no lifeguards are now also being visited. (moe)