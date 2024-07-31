Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Lake Caldonazzo is known for its good water quality. But now bathers are complaining about the smell of algae. The municipalities are monitoring the phenomenon.

Heels in Suganerta – The province of Trentino attracts holidaymakers all year round, and tourism in Italy is particularly booming in summer. One popular destination is Lake Caldonazzo. However, visitors’ bathing fun is currently limited because algae on the water’s surface emit a musty smell.

“Rotting on the surface”: Algae spoil bathing fun in Italy’s holiday paradise

Holidaymakers and bathers in the Italian province have already complained about the smell of the algae. However, according to the mayor of Fersen in the Sugano Valley, Oss Emer, this is a natural phenomenon that occurs every summer. He assured the Italian newspaper the Dolomitesthat neither algal blooms nor the smell are harmful to humans or animals. It is simply a biological process: the algae rot on the surface and thus cause the smell. His and other communities do not interfere with this natural process and do not remove the algae artificially. “These natural phenomena cannot be prevented, but we are keeping an eye on the situation,” says Emer. The sea areas affected are around Darsena, San Cristoforo and Valcanover.

Water quality in Italy: Lake in holiday paradise under observation

The algal blooms in Lake Caldonazzo are partly planktonic, meaning they float in the water, and partly attached to the bottom. The latter can break off due to the high water temperatures, the regional environmental agency in Trentino reported. Depending on the wind conditions, these are then pushed into the shore areas, where bathers particularly notice the smell.

The responsible authorities are closely monitoring the algae development: “Analysis is carried out every other day,” assured Emer the DolomitesCare is taken to ensure that both the environmental quality and the quality of the bathing water are guaranteed. Lake Caldonazzo in South Tyrol has been awarded the “Blue Flag” – a sign of excellent water quality. The harmless algae do not change this. (hk)