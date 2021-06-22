The bodies of the two people who had disappeared off a beach in Níjar (Almería) on Sunday were found yesterday by a Salvamiento Marítimo launch.

An S&R helicopter and Guardia Civil divers from the Underwater Activities Group also participated but their task was made more difficult owing to wind gusts of up to 40kph and strong wave action.

The emergency, call center received an alert around 15.15h on Sunday to say that a man and a woman had been swimming in the sea off Rajah cove (Cabo de Gata / Níjar) and were having problems returning to the beach.

According to the caller, several people had gone into the water to try and help them but they couldn’t reach them as they were being swept into an area with rocks.

The victims were a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. No further personal details are presently available.

