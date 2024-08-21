In an episode that has caused a stir on social media, two people were filmed while They were swimming in the waters in front of the monumental cemetery on the island of San Michele in Venice.

The images, widely shared on the internet, show the alleged tourists submerged in the canal, sparking a wave of criticism. They are said to have taken off their clothes on the shore.

Italian city councillor Monica Poli, known for her viral campaign “Attention, pickpocket!” in 2023, posted the video on her Facebook profile. Poli, part of the activist group Cittadini Non Distratti (Citizens Not Distracted), is dedicated to patrolling the streets of Venice to warn about the presence of pickpockets and other inappropriate behaviour in the city.

Such incidents not only violate local regulations but could also result in severe consequences for offenders. In addition to the usual fines, swimmers face a possible application of the “Daspo”, a restrictive measure originally intended for violent sports fans, but which can now be used in cases of people entering the internal canals of the historic centre and the islands.

This is not the first incident of its kind in the city. In 2020, two German tourists were fined more than 2,000 euros and were banned from entering Venice for 48 hours after being caught swimming in the Grand Canal.

The concern extends not only to the lack of respect for local regulations, but also to public health issues, as some houses near the canal pour wastewater directly into the water, a situation that was pointed out by residents during the incident.

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.