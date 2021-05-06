ofClaire Weiss shut down

The British Stacey Solomon posts a picture of herself and her two sons on Instagram. A problem for many: the three of them are sitting in the bathtub.

“Isn’t it just the best in the world to be a mother?” Stacey Solomon writes under the picture. It shows the young British woman with her two sons (6 and 10 years old) under mountains of foam in the bathtub. And that is exactly what poses a problem for some Instagram users. The fact that children see their mother naked seems abnormal and offensive. A huge shitstorm kindled, extratipp.com* reported.

“This is just wrong on so many levels,” writes one user, for example. Another thinks: “That’s disgusting!” But it doesn’t stop there. Another user commented: “This type of behavior leads to incest. In addition, there is the fact that you will damage your sons for their lives by doing this. “

Stacey Solomon cannot understand the criticism. “Anyone who is disgusted when parents bathe with their children definitely has a problem. Why does the human body always have to be sexualized? Why can’t it just be a body? ”, She justifies herself in her TV show“ Loose Ladies ”. The British woman cannot understand all the excitement surrounding the photo. You don’t see anything objectionable in the picture.

“The things that people find repulsive surprise me again and again,” says the (meanwhile) mother of three. But Stacey Solomon already knows about Shitstorms. For the fact that she kisses her kids on the mouth, she was faced with nasty comments.

