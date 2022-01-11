The Flash is one of the most anticipated films by DC fans. In this case, the plot will bring us closer to the disasters of the multiverse unleashed by the time travel that the sprinter hero played by Ezra Miller will undertake. This disorder will cause more variants of itself to appear. In addition, we will also see Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in their respective versions of Batman.

Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will return in their respective versions of Batman for The Flash.

The film directed by Andy Muschietti could also mean rebirth for some of its stars. While Affleck stated that he will not return as Bat Man, Keaton will reprise his iconic role for other DCEU projects. In fact, her presence would be almost certain for Batgirl.

In that sense, according to CBR, leaked photos of the set of The Batgirl movie have revealed that the 70-year-old actor will debut a renewed costume of the ‘Knight of the Night’ and would be accompanied by Robin , whose live action version has yet to appear in the DC Cinematic Universe. Also, a look at Leslie Grace as the lead has been offered.

Leaked photos of Batgirl reveal new costume for Batman and anticipate Robin's presence.

Leaked photos of Batgirl anticipate Robin's presence.

Leaked photos of Batgirl show first look at Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon.

What would we see in Batgirl?

Although there are no specific implications about the plot of Batgirl, Barbara Gordon will be the version of the superheroine that Grace will play on the small screen. Brendan Fraser is also known to play the villain named Firefly.

As for JK Simmons, the actor will reprise his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon and it has already been anticipated that he will have greater prominence in the story, compared to his previous appearances in the DCEU.