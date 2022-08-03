A strange case has emerged regarding the Batgirl movieas production is now over, the film is ready but Warner Bros. no longer plans to distribute itneither in theaters nor in streaming.

It would be in effect a “ghost film”, concluded in all its parts but that none of the public could ever see, unless they change the decision at Warner Bros.

Batgirl, film concept

The reason for this block would be the poor quality achieved by the film based on the first internal tests, which would clash with the will of the management of rebuild the DC Comics brand through new projects.

According to reports from the New York Post and The Wrap, the filming and production of Batgirl would be concluded by March and the film would therefore be ready for distribution, or almost, but Warner Bros. I blocked everything. Production would be cost nearly 90 million dollars (70 million according to another source).

Obviously this is not the first time that a film has been canceled or blocked, but the strange case here is that the production is practically complete and therefore the film is ready. The choice of Warner Bros. is therefore a rather extreme move to prevent what would be a damage to imageconsidering that the economic damage has already been done and is indeed amplified by such a decision, given that at least part of the production costs could still be recovered from a distribution in the cinema or in streaming.

There were already agreements for distribution in streaming through HBO Maxas for other Warner Bros. titles, but even on this front everything remains blocked for the film directed by the duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, starring Lesile Grace and real stars like Brendan Fraser in the role of Firefly and even Micheal Keaton that he was supposed to go back to playing his Bruce Wayne / Batman.