The cancellation of Batgirl, the DC film dedicated to Barbara Gordon, was a blow to the fans of the Bat Family, even if a leak could lift the spirits a bit. In fact, an anonymous user claims that Michael Keaton would only appear in the film in five scenes. The actor’s return to one of his most iconic roles was seen as one of the film’s strengths, but it seems the Batman character wasn’t going to have as impactful a role as hoped.

The Dark Knight would only be present at the beginning of the film to put a warning to Barbara Gordon, and then towards the end to take part in a flight over the Gotham landscape with the girl.

Fortunately, we will still have the opportunity to see it in the next movie The Flashwhere, together with Ben Affleck, he will once again be the greatest detective in the world in what should be a work based on the Flashpoint saga.

Lost forever are the interpretations of Brendan Fraser in the role of the villain Firefly, and that of JK Simmons as commissioner Gordon, which were described by those who had the good fortune to see the first shot. “Highlights of the whole movie”.