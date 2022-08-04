In the last few hours, the official confirmation has arrived that the film dedicated to Batgirl was deleted. Warner Bros. expressed as very sorry about it, but in the last few hours it was the directors who made some statements about the cancellation Adil El Arbi And Bilall Fallahin addition to the star who was playing the lead role in the film, Leslie Grace.

According to the statements of the producers they too were stunned from the announcement of the cancellation, and underlined how sad the situation is where the public is denied the opportunity to watch a film:

“We are sadly shocked by the news, we still can’t believe it. As directors, despite the film being far from finished, and we were hoping that our final work would hit the screens of fans around the world, giving them the opportunity to embrace it. Our great cast did an amazing job and put a lot of effort into bringing Batgirl to life, and we will forever be grateful for being a part of it. “

The same Leslie Grace He released some words regarding the film and its cancellation:

“With the recent news of the cancellation of the Batgirl movie, I am proud of the love, hard work and intentions of our incredible cast and tireless crew, who have put together this movie in Scotland in over 7 months. I feel blessed to have worked with them and to have “forged” some wonderful relationships at work. To all Batgirl fans: THANK YOU for your love and your belief in us, which allowed me to put on the cape and become, as Babs best put it, “but my goddamn heroine.”