The president of the Congress of Deputies, Meritxell Batet, authorized this Monday the delivery to the judge of the so-called ‘Mediator case’, María de los Ángeles Lorenzo-Cáceres, of the effects that could still remain in the office of the alleged ringleader of the plot corrupt, the former Canarian socialist deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo, Tito Berni. For this, she has transferred the car sent by the instructor to the Police Station of the Carrera de San Jerónimo palace.

In the resolution addressed to Batet, the head of the Investigating Court Number 4 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife requested that the Technological Crimes Group of the Police be in charge of opening, analyzing and studying the content of electronic devices and storage systems computer that Fuentes Curbelo used for his work, in search of possible evidence.

Batet has agreed to this “by sending an official letter to the Congressional Commissioner and the General Secretariat” of the same so that “compliance is given as soon as possible” to what is required by the judge, who seeks a very extensive forensic analysis. Specifically, it requests the “opening, study and analysis of the instruments for telephone communication, telematics and mass storage devices for digital information, of the telematic data repositories, the cloud, emails and social networks, as well as documentation, personal notes, invoices, accounting books in physical and digital format, minutes, extracts, files, registry and notarial documents, tax documents, postal and electronic correspondence, stamps and any other support that may be related to the facts investigated, including falsified documentation , supplies and other tools to carry out the crimes investigated.”

The judge, aware of the special shielding of Parliament against the records, took pains to justify the need to have access to all the material that Tito Berni kept in Congress since, as she explains, the criminal evidence in this case against the former parliamentarian exceeds the barrier of mere conjectures or suspicions. “They fall squarely within the field of rational indications of criminality of a crime of corruption such as bribery, influence peddling, falsehood and belonging to an organized group, which would have been carried out within a criminal organization,” he states in his car.

Anti-Corruption Opposition



However, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had flatly refused to allow the National Police to search the office of the former deputy. In a letter addressed to the judge in the case, the prosecutor Jaime Serrano Jover asked said instructor to veto the access to the Chamber to the agents of the Technological Crimes Unit of the National Police, who are the same ones who are handling the case that It splashes the PSOE and that on February 28 they asked the magistrate for “unrestricted and exclusive access” to the former parliamentarian’s office.

The Public Ministry then claimed to reject what it considered an unrestricted raid that article 66.3 of the Constitution “provides that the Cortes Generales are inviolable.” In exchange for preventing this search, he proposed to the magistrate that she send a letter to the general secretariat of the Congress of Deputies to authorize the police commission access to the chamber premises “with the provisions and precautions they deem appropriate”. , including the participation of the National Police station located in the lower house itself.

The judge, however, directly asked Batet to authorize the delivery of the effects that remain in the now old office of Fuentes. And the president of Congress has finally resolved that the Congressional Police should intervene.