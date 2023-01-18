The Nintendo GameCube is a console with several hidden gems, one of these is Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Oceanan RPG developed by bandai namco and Monolith Soft, exclusive to this console. Now, a new rumor indicates that not only a remake of this title would be in development, but it would come into our hands this year.

Recently, eXputer claims to have seen internal documents that ensure the existence of a remake of Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, which would arrive on the Nintendo Switch at some point in the summer of 2023. Once again, Bandai Namco and Monolith Soft would be in charge of this project, with the Big N as supervisor. At the moment there is no information from any of the companies involved.

Similarly, It is unknown if this remake will significantly change the visual style and gameplay., or if the work would be more focused on a remastering for modern consoles. We can only wait and see if Bandai Namco announces this project after the release of the remastering of Tales of Symphonia.

The GameCube is a console with enormous potential, full of jewels that have not had the opportunity to be present in other consoles. If Nintendo doesn’t intend to do this, then it’s up to the other developers to make this a reality.

