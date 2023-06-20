Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 HD Remaster now has a release date and will arrive with a number of quality of life improvements, like a no encounters option.

The two game collection was first announced at the February Nintendo Direct this year as a summer release; now we know it’ll launch on 15th September.

To modernize the games and make them more approachable, new options will include: no encounters, auto-battle, skip cutscenes, and auto-save options.

Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 HD Remaster – Release Date Trailer

Furthermore, players will be able to speed up both combat and exploration by 300 percent, and an Instant KO option will allow players to kill enemies in just one hit.

These options are very similar to those Square Enix has included in its Final Fantasy re-releases, most recently with its Pixel Remasters collection.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (to use its full name) originally released on the GameCube in 2005 in Europe (2003 for Japan and 2004 for America). It was followed by a prequel, Baten Kaitos Origins (Baten Kaitos 2 in Japan), that was never released in Europe.

They were developed by Monolith Soft ahead of the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

Both games use a turn-based card-themed battle system and random encounters – so these new options will certainly come in handy.