Fans are betting on a mobile version of Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean.

Back in 2003, Nintendo Gamecube welcomed Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean – “Baten Kaitos: The Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean” in Spanish – which would become one of his most loved and remembered RPGs to this day. The most nostalgic still look forward to your Return, and if you are among them you will be happy to know that there is an opportunity near.

According to a new report from Chizai Watch, collected later by Gematsu, Bandai namco ha renovated the kilometer-long name of the game in Japan’s records, a move that comes a couple of months after the same thing happened in Europe. Does this mean there is a new Baten Kaitos on the way? Well not exactly, but it’s a start.

Broadly speaking, it means that Bandai Namco still has an interest in keep IP in his power and he does not intend to let her go. Naturally, within the wide spectrum of possibilities that this entails is the arrival of a new game or remastering of Baten Kaitos, but it could also be nothing at all. It is a matter of seeing what happens over time.

As a reminder, we spoke specifically about Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, the name of the GC chapter. For this reason, some fans are betting on a possible experimental adaptation to mobiles or something similar. During the commercial stage of the Xenoblade 2 DLC, Monolith acknowledged that Baten Kaitos 3 was in pre-production and was canceled, so now it’s a matter of enough demand to force Bandai Namco to react.

Baten Kaitos last appearance was on Monolith Soft’s 20th anniversary promo poster.

