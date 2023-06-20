BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the release date for BATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTERthe anthology that collects the two role-playing games BATEN KAITOS: ETERNAL WINGS AND THE LOST OCEAN And BATEN KAITOS ORIGINSboth originally released on Nintendo GameCube. The collection will be available from next September 15thexclusively on Nintendo Switch.

These remastered versions of the two games contained in the collection introduce new features such as the ability to avoid fights, speed up the game up to three times, skip cutscenes, take advantage of automatic saves and more. Below we can see a new trailer and new images.

BATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER – Date Announce Trailer

BATEN KAITOS I & II™ HD REMASTER arrives September 15, 2023 on Nintendo Switch Get ready to reshuffle the cards this (late) summer with the return of BATEN KAITOS™: ETERNAL WINGS AND THE LOST OCEAN And BATEN KAITOS™ ORIGINSthe iconic RPG card-based games for Nintendo GameCube, ready to return to HD on Nintendo Switch on September 15, 2023! BATEN KAITOS I & II™ HD REMASTER will allow players to rediscover the exciting journey that awaits them both in Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean that in origins. In the first story, follow Kalas on a mission to take revenge for the deaths of his loved ones and then dive into the secrets of the Alfard Empire alongside Sagi in the sequel. BATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER introduces new features such as avoiding battles, skipping cutscenes and introducing autosaves to make this remaster an even more accessible title for everyone. Game and battle speed can be increased up to 300%. And, to defeat enemies even faster, you can now use the "Instant KO" and win the battle in a single attack. When you need to rest, you can use the "No Encounter" function to avoid collisions along the way. The title also has various other system settings to support game progression.

