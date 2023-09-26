Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster it was recently classified on the rating board of Australia in PC versionsuggesting a possible imminent arrival of the game also on this platform, after the launch which took place exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
As always, the appearance of a title in the catalog of a classification society does not necessarily mean that it is coming, but it is often a clue consistent with the actual market launch.
When it comes to individual platforms for a game already announced on others, you have to be even more careful, because it could be a simple mistake, however Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is a game that has a high probability of arriving on other devices too , and a PC version seems particularly likely.
A very interesting reissue of the Gamecube classics
We are therefore awaiting official information from Bandai Namco, for the game that relaunched the Monolith RPG series originally released on Nintendo GameCube. It’s about a remastering rather profound than the originals, which led to very appreciable results.
Between novelty present in Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster compared to the original editions we find the possibility of deactivating random encounters, changing the speed of the game and the battle, the option to automate the fights in order to focus only on the narrative and obviously the extensive graphic improvements applied on a basis that was already very appreciable.
You can find out more by reading our review of Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, awaiting possible confirmation on its arrival on PC or other platforms.
