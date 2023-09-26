Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster it was recently classified on the rating board of Australia in PC versionsuggesting a possible imminent arrival of the game also on this platform, after the launch which took place exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

As always, the appearance of a title in the catalog of a classification society does not necessarily mean that it is coming, but it is often a clue consistent with the actual market launch.

When it comes to individual platforms for a game already announced on others, you have to be even more careful, because it could be a simple mistake, however Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is a game that has a high probability of arriving on other devices too , and a PC version seems particularly likely.