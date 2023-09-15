BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released the launch trailer for BATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTERavailable from today on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated this collection will include both chapters of the franchisewhich for the occasion were not only improved graphically but I also include a number of gameplay improvements including increased battle speed and the Auto KO feature.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, under which you can find further information on the game thanks to the press release released by the company.

RETURN TO THE SKIES AND RECLAIM THE LOST OCEAN WITH BATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER, NOW AVAILABLE FOR NINTENDO SWITCH Bandai Namco Europe announces that BATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER is now available for Nintendo Switch. The collection will give the opportunity to experience the exciting journeys of the two games originally launched for Nintendo GameCube, BATEN KAITOS: THE ETERNAL WINGS AND THE LOST OCEAN And BATEN KAITOS ORIGINS. For the launch trailer: https://youtu.be/FnZj813OtGw The series BAITEN KAITOS includes card-based RPG game mechanics that allow you to make instant decisions to achieve victory. In each title, players will take on the role of a Guardian Spirit, guiding the protagonist and their companions on unique adventures: BATEN KAITOS: THE ETERNAL WINGS AND THE LOST OCEAN tells the story of Kalas, seeking revenge for the death of his brother and grandfather, and Xelha, who together embark on a mission to defeat the Alfard empire.

BATEN KAITOS ORIGINS takes place 20 years before the events of the first game. The protagonist is Sagi, a “spiriter” with a particular connection to the Guardian Spirits and member of the Dark Service, an elite unit of the Alfard empire. After being falsely accused of a crime he didn’t commit, Sagi decides to embark on a mission to prove his innocence and reveal the secrets of the empire. BATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER Enhance the gaming experience of the original titles with new features. The remaster includes an “Instant KO” feature that allows you to defeat the enemy with a single attack, as well as a significant increase in the speed of the game and battles, a “No encounter” option to avoid encounters and new settings that support game progress. In addition to the launch of BATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER, it will also be possible to listen to the soundtrack of both games in digital format on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify or YouTube. The soundtrack of BATEN KAITOS: THE ETERNAL WINGS AND THE LOST OCEAN it’s available herewhile that of BATEN KAITOS ORIGINS it’s available here. BATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER is now available for Nintendo Switch. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe