Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster was recently featured at the latest Nintendo Direct, while changes and improvements emerge through the detailed official FAQs from Bandai Namco, which shed further clarity on the characteristics of the game.

After seeing the announcement of Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster with presentation trailer at Nintendo Direct, let’s see some of the features expected for this remake of the well-known JRPG from the Gamecube era, which apparently contains some variations from the original.

In particular, Bandai Namco talks about 6 editable parameters which can make gameplay more fluid and dynamic, also based on player preferences, namely:

Ability to turn off random encounters

Possibility of instant KO for enemies, eliminated with a single hit

Game speed: ability to set three options (100%, 200% and 300%)

Speed ​​of battle: ability to set three options (100%, 200% and 300%)

Ability to simplify the display of battle results

Auto-beat: option to perform fights automatically

Among these stands out the possible removal of random encounters and the possibility of automate fightswhile one of the less impactful but still very comfortable options is the auto-rescue included in this new version.

In addition, there is a “help” option that allows players to consult advice and understand the meanings of various terms in the game. The presence of the mode has also been confirmed New Game Pluswhich allows you to replay after beating the story once, and also a “New Game Minus” which applies restrictions to increase the level of challenge.