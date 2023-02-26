Bandai Namco outlined some of the new quality of life features of the remastered by Baten Kaitos I & II.

Presented with a trailer during the recent Nintendo DirectBaten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster returns to be talked about with a series of innovations inherent to the characteristics of the work, which they will improve and simplify the experience.

Among the novelties present we find ben six editable parameters the list of which is presented below:

Ability to turn off random enemy encounters.

Chance to defeat enemies with one hit.

Game Speed: Choose from three options (100％, 200％ and 300％).

Battle Speed: Choose from three options (100％, 200％, and 300％).

Ability to switch to a simpler results view mid-battle after each round.

Automatic battle: ability to carry out battles automatically.

Three new game options will be added to these six modifiable parameters, namely the it works helpThe New Game Plus and the New Game Minuses:

Help function: accessibility to the meanings of key terms and general information about the game from the system menu.

New Game + Mode: This mode allows you to restart the game after completing it once.

New Game Mode – This mode applies restrictions to increase the level of challenge.

Finally, we remind you that Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster will be available for Nintendo Switch in a digital version in an unspecified period of thesummer of 2023.