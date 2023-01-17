Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings And The Lost Ocean would be about to return in the form of remakeat least according to a recent one indiscretion collected by the exputer magazine, which was also able to view some graphic material that would confirm the project (not publishable).

According to the sources consulted, Bandai Namco and Monolith Soft would be working on it and the game would be aNintendo Switch exclusive.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings And The Lost Ocean is a Japanese RPG originally released on the Nintendo Gamecube in 2003. Monolith Soft and tri-Crescendo worked on it. The success of the game was not exciting, but enough to allow the development of a prequel, Baten Kaitos Origins.

According to the sources of exputerthe remake of Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings And The Lost Ocean would be scheduled forsummer of 2023 and could be presented at E3 2023.

It seems that the project is also involved Nintendo, which is quite obvious given that it owns Monolith Soft. Mario’s house would be overseeing the game.

That said, we still don’t know the scale of the remake, i.e. whether the game will undergo a major overhaul, like that of Demon’s Souls for PS5, or if it will be a simple update. The source could not provide any information on this.

There is also talk of the possibility of a collection that also includes Baten Kaitos Origins, but currently it is more of a hypothesis than anything else.

It is worth mentioning that Bandai Namco renewed the trademark registration of both titles a couple of years ago. The project probably started before that date.

It should be noted that exputer gives the news as 100% certain, given the material viewed. Of course, we are only talking about rumors, since there is no official confirmation, but such security deserves a little trust.