Organizing meals and dinner of day to day can become a nightmare, especially when we get home after an intense work and activities, we open our fridge and we lack strength to decide what to have dinner. The problem is that in many … occasions, this fatigue can lead us to make bad decisions. Therefore, if you want to enjoy a good break and take care of your health it is essential to get ahead of this situation and have the dinners organized. Therefore, the Batching Batching can also become an ally for dinners, which will not only help us take care of ourselves, but will allow us to save time, reduce waste and all this with very simple preparations.

Today I tell you my five Batching basics at the dinners that will surely help you.

1. roasted or steamed vegetables

Steamed vegetables.





Having roasted or steamed vegetables are a simple option that will combine with any protein source. It will help us consume more fiberprovide vitamins and volume to our dish. They are easy to conserve and can last you from 3 to 4 days in the fridge.

Some dinner ideas:

– Temperate salad with spinach, roasted peppers and feta cheese.

– Steamed vegetables with ham tails or hard egg.

– Escalivated to combine with any protein source (quality).

2. Hot or cold vegetable creams

Hot or cold vegetable creams.





Undoubtedly one of the best resources, whether hot for winter or cold for summer (Gazpachos). They are a perfect accompaniment for dinners, light and very healthy.

My favorites are the Pumpkin and zucchini creamsvery fast to do and with very few calories.

The trick to be perfect is to sauté an onion base, garlic and leek with the pumpkin or zucchini and when golden add a little water, cook and then crush. In addition, if you want to add more taste test with spices such as turmeric, curry and aromatic herbs and you will take them to another level.

3. PREPARED HEALTHY PROTEINS

Having a source of proteins already prepared will always accelerate the process. My recommendation is that you have Always prepared crumbled chickenthat you can cook, grilled or baked. I separate it into individual rations and freeze them to have it prepared to make salads, add sauteed, do wraps and it is always a success.

It is also very useful to always have prepared cooked eggs. A perfect source of protein that will combine with everything.

The preserves in this sense can also help us complete our nutritionally. We can always have fish canned, such as tuna or natural salmon that we can add in tortillas, salads and vegetables.

Quick ideas for dinner:

– Sauteed chicken with vegetables.

– Tuna and salad tortilla.

– Vegetable cream with eggs and ham taquitos.

– Chicken and apple salad.

4. Prebiotics to feed our bacteria

Did you know that when we cook a food rich in starch and refrigerate it at least 24 hours a resistant starch is generated?

Well, it turns out that this starch has wonderful properties to encourage the health of our microbiota and practicing the cooking batching is super easy to have it by hand.

As simple as having cooked potatoes or sweet potatoes in the fridge and ready.

We can combine them with everything and are certainly an extra to improve our health, since they help us reduce inflammation.

5. Homemade dressings

Homemade dressings.





Having a good dressing prepared can help us transform a simple dinner into a true delight. You can make a different week and add it to different preparations.

My favorite sauces:

– Mostcay and honey vinaigrette, I add some fresh olive oil and thyme

– Tzatziki sauce, a classic made with yogurt and cucumber that combines practically with everything

– Avocado and Lima Cream, which is perfect for salads, wraps and fish

I hope that these ideas from Batching not only save you time, but they will also help you maintain a balanced diet without complications. Put these five basics on your dinners, and enjoy fast, healthy and light dinners in a few minutes.

You can know more about nutritionist Elisa Escorihuela through her Instagram account: @eliescorihuela his work in the Nutt Nutrition Center And in his book ‘Dietotherapy‘. You can also read all the nutritional recommendations that collect your articles in ABC of ‘Nutrition Classroom’.