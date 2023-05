A batch of Val Trebbia branded mozzarella (production batch 10-05-2023, 100g/200g/1kg, expiry date 30-05-2023) was recalled due to “presence of Listeria Monocytogenes on 3 of 5 samples”, reads the notice published on the website of the Ministry of Health. The producer is Cascina Bosco Gerolo Soc. Agr. srl, based in Località Gerolo in Rivergaro in the Piacenza area.