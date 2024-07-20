Frozen Clams Batch Recalled, Possible Salmonella Contamination

The Ministry of Health announced the withdrawal of a lot of taralli based on oats of the brand Gluten due to the undeclared presence of glutena serious problem for those who are intolerant or allergic. The packages in question weigh 100 grams, have the batch number 241730 and have an expiration date set for 03/03/2025.

There King Food Srlthe producer of these taralli, is based in Conversano, Bari, and has recommended that people with celiac disease or gluten intolerances not consume the product and return it to the point of sale for a refund.

In parallel, the supermarket chain I fall has withdrawn a batch of from the market cooked clams And shelled frozen brand Advice for a possible risk of contamination from SalmonellaThe clams in question are sold in 250 gram packs with the batch number L4109 and the expiry date July 2025 (EAN code: 8000965415415).

This recall was issued as a precautionary measure and the clams were produced for Sun Soc.Cons. Arl from the Conserveria Adriatica Spa. For further information, you can contact the company at 0736 888000 or by email at [email protected]. Consumers have been advised not to consume the clams of the specified batch and return them to the point of sale for a refund.