Actor, performer, rebel and provocative. Unique in its timeBatato Barea became an inspirer of his contemporaries and future artists. This April 30 marks the 60th anniversary of his birth.

It is incredible to think that, if HIV had not taken him three decades ago, today he would be someone who could continue to display his talent, at an age when many reach their artistic maturity. He was only 30 when he died, in December 1991.

But Salvador Walter Barea was reached with a few years and a charismatic presence to become Batato and revolutionize the Buenos Aires scene. And he did it from the under, in clubs like the Parakultural and Cement, where the molds were broken, destructuring and desecrating everything in its path. Batato was like a hurricane that devastated everything and the last gusts continue until today.

Batato Barea photographed by Alejandro Kuropatwa. in 1990.

From Junín to Buenos Aires

He was born in Junín on April 30, 196,1 but a few years later his family moved to Buenos Aires. By then Batato was a religious school boy, prompted by his mother, to comply with the precepts of the catechism.

Family tradition only achieved that Batato was received as a mercantile expert. Since adolescent publicly assumed his homosexuality.

Everything that Batato did before arriving on stage, waiter, cadet, salami seller and masseuse, was only material to disassemble and reassemble later turned into something else.

His training as a clown with Cristina Moreira was key for your future. There he found how to begin to channel his infinite flow of rebellion and delirium. A space to heal some deep wounds, such as the experience of military service and the early and tragic death of his brother.

Barea disguised with veil, necklace and furs for one of her performances. The image inspired Marcia Schvartz’s 1989 painting.

Rock and theater

His jobs in advertising were what fed him, but his interest was on the other side, doing shows as a puppeteer, acrobat or as assistant director, among others of Pepito Cibrián in Caligula.

Batato was turned on by dance, especially flamenco, and his body was the great field of artistic experimentation. In 1983, together with his friend, the dancer Fernando Arroyo, he formed the varieté group Los Peinados Yoli, which was later joined by Divina Gloria and Ronnie Arias, among others. The theater, rock and parody taken to the maximum.

In those years, Batato was already working with Antonio Gasalla, Vivi Tellas and Alejandra Flechner without neglecting their street performances. And immediately the Clú del Claun would arrive, along with Guillermo Angelelli, Gabriel Chamé Buendía, Hernán Gené, Cristina Martí and Daniel Miranda, covering classics through jester humor.

Batato Barea. The stage was his natural environment, breaking molds and structures.

Poetry lover

In his works there was always a preponderant and privileged place for poetry. Especially for the texts of cursed poets such as Alejandra Pizarnik, Néstor Perlongher or Alfonsina Storni that Barea made naturally coexist with the murga transvestites of the Buenos Aires neighborhoods. His show Dogs eat bones was released, banned and again premiered at the San Martín Cultural Center because in one of the scenes, Barea tried to swallow a ostia huge, where it read “Enemies of the people: Monsignor Plaza, Zaffaroni and Aramburu“.

Restless, increasingly with its own aesthetic, it continues to add monologues and unclassifiable shows, in general. In 1985 there was another crossing in his life, fundamental, to finish shaping the Batato phenomenon. His work with Humberto Tortonese, Fernando Noy and Alejandro Urdapilleta, in unforgettable performances like La Carancha or María Julia, the Carancha, a lady without limits, a satire that unequivocally alluded to María Julia Alsogaray.

In 1990, Batato, Tortonese and Urdapilleta played María del Carmen, Herminia and Alma Bambú, respectively, in the play Three uncontrolled women in the Parakultural. Barea danced on stage with wild and frenzied movements as an attempt to catalyze the remnants of the violence left by the dictatorship, the wounds of the Malvinas War and the ravages that AIDS caused then.

Batato Barea, Alejandro Urdapilleta and Humberto Tortonese with Charly García., In one of the nights of the Parakultural of the 80s.

A collective catharsis that also represented fears and ghosts of his own that haunted him by disease that it was already taking its toll on his body, but that he was hiding from others.

Act to the end

Until his last days, Batato did not stop acting and shortly after participating in a festival in Montevideo, he died on December 6, 1991. He was barely 30 years old, but he had squeezed his creativity enough to spill over into several subsequent generations.

A Batato he liked to define himself as a “literary transvestite clown” And so he wrote it on his resume. And determined to become his own artistic creation, he underwent surgery to implant breasts, which were part of his show. Everything but natural.

Batato Barea, an influential artist in his generation and those that followed. Archive-Batato-Barea-Cosmocosa

In 2011, directors Goyo Anchou and Peter Pank premiered Batato’s movie, a tribute on behalf of all those whom Batato marked with his artistic imprint, but also with his personality. “Batato was a very lovable being”, said Verónica Llinás in an interview, remembering the times when they shared the nights of the Parakultural, he with the “poets” and she, with the Gambas al ajillo.

Actor, clown, primeval figure of gender diversity, clown, avant-garde artist, irreverent, premature and tragic, Batato he handled himself like nobody between the abject and the sublime. Always on the razor’s edge, he achieved what very few achieve: reaching the category of myth.

WD